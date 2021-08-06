https://www.oann.com/olympics-karate-okinawa-native-kiyuna-mesmerises-in-mens-kata-contest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-karate-okinawa-native-kiyuna-mesmerises-in-mens-kata-contest



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Karate – Men’s Individual Kata – Ranking Round – Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan – August 6, 2021. Ryo Kiyuna of Japan competes. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Karate – Men’s Individual Kata – Ranking Round – Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan – August 6, 2021. Ryo Kiyuna of Japan competes. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

August 6, 2021

By Chang-Ran Kim

TOKYO (Reuters) -A day after his compatriot conceded karate’s maiden Olympic gold medal to her Spanish rival, Japan’s Ryo Kiyuna looked set to collect the goods on Friday as he dominated the men’s kata competition with lofty scores that were a cut above the rest.

While the women’s kata event https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/karate-queens-kata-kick-off-games-debut-vying-gold-2021-08-05 had been a nail-biting affair between the perennial top two – Spain’s Sandra Sanchez and Japan’s Kiyou Shimizu – Kiyuna’s gold seemed inevitable, his high marks drawing gasps from some in the spectator-less arena.

The 31-year-old native of Okinawa – the birthplace of karate – has said the Games’ one-year postponement had given him time to build up more muscle and heft. He has also worked to polish what his master calls “artistic awareness” by incorporating the “Ryumai”, or local Okinawan dance, into his regimen.

“I’m simply going to focus on expressing here what I do in the dojo,” he said after reaching the final at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of Japanese traditional martial arts.

With his 365-days-a-year training regimen under the tutelage of karate master Tsuguo Sakumoto, Kiyuna said earlier this month he was “ready to compete any time” and confident of achieving a perfect score of 30.0.

Kiyuna has hardly a loss to his name over the past few years, mesmerising judges with his air-splitting punch, sharpness, precision and presence on the tatami.

In the elimination and ranking rounds, Kiyuna consistently scored above 28.0 while his closest opponent, finalist Damian Quintero of Spain, topped off at 27.40.

In the kata discipline, practitioners demonstrate offensive and defensive techniques against a virtual opponent, choosing from 102 forms with esoteric-sounding names like Kururunta and Chatanyara Kushanku that they yell out before they begin.

The execution of the three-minute kata is scored based on speed, rhythm, balance and other factors.

In the women’s “kumite” sparring category for the -61kg weight class, China’s Yin Xiaoyan, Egypt’s Giana Lotfy, Serbia’s Jovana Prekovic and Turkey’s Merve Coban reached the semi-finals.

The men’s -75kg kumite competition will be fought in the evening session.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Lincoln Feast.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

