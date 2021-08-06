https://www.oann.com/olympics-wrestling-american-steve-son-wins-mens-freestyle-super-heavyweight-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-wrestling-american-steve-son-wins-mens-freestyle-super-heavyweight-gold
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Wrestling – Freestyle – Men’s 125kg – Gold medal match – Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan – August 6, 2021. Gable Steveson of the United States celebrates after winning gold against Geno Petriashvili of Georgia. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
August 6, 2021
CHINA, Japan (Reuters) – American Gable Steveson won gold in men’s freestyle super heavyweight wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili took the silver while Iran’s Amir Zare and Turkey’s Taha Akgul claimed the bronze medals.
