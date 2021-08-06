https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/once-vaccine-success-story-israel-sees-major-covid-spike?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Israel is experiencing a significant crush of COVID cases months after it was hailed as a global success story for its aggressive vaccination policy.

After nearly four months of rock-bottom case rates, the country’s daily case numbers are up in the thousands once again, reaching levels not seen since early March.

Nearly 60% of the country has been fully vaccinated; a large percentage of the country’s elderly and most vulnerable, meanwhile, have received the shot.

That targeted approach may have paid off: Even as cases have spiked, deaths have remained relatively flat.

The government, meanwhile, has warned citizens to cease embracing one another, and has urged elderly Israelis to get their third booster shot to ward off potential severe infections.

