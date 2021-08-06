https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/06/photos-check-out-the-giant-tent-obama-has-set-up-for-his-intimate-birthday-party-of-just-friends-and-family/

You know how national media outlets reported that former President Barack Obama had scaled back his birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard after he was criticized for holding such a big bash in the middle of a pandemic?

Yeah . . . about that:

Look at the size of the tent for this “intimate” gathering. And also note that just because you’re in a tent with a roof and walls that’s outside your regular mansion that doesn’t mean it’s outside for CDC mask guidance purposes:

They’re all such hypocrites:

And don’t even think about trying to fly a drone near the property to catch them not following CDC guidelines:

***

