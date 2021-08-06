http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hOd-KXAsTQI/

A bipartisan majority of New York voters said they want Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign and be charged with a crime in response to the independent investigators’ report that came out earlier in the week, according to a poll.

Seven out of ten respondents said Cuomo should resign as governor, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. This is compared to the 25 percent that said he should not resign.

A poll in March, before the investigation came out, showed only 43 percent of respondents wanted Cuomo to resign.

Broken down by party, 57 percent of Democrats, 88 percent of Republicans, and 76 percent of independents felt he should not be in office. This shows, regardless of party affiliation, the majority of people want to see Cuomo out.

Sixty-three percent of the respondents favored impeachment when asked if the governo “should be impeached and removed from office.”

Fifty-five percent of the respondents agreed that Cuomo “should be charged with a crime based on what they have heard or read about the allegations of sexual harassment against him.” This is compared to the 29 percent who said he should not and the 16 percent that had no opinion.

With the majority of respondents believing that Cuomo should be charged, even more (65 percent) said that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

The poll was taken this week shortly after the independent investigators’ report found Cuomo had allegedly sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, allegedly violated state and federal laws. The report detailed the allegations of 11 woman whom he allegedly sexually harassed.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said, “New Yorkers of all stripes are sending a clear message to Governor Cuomo that it is time to step down from office.”

Regarding Snow’s statement, the poll also found that 70 percent think “Cuomo has lost his ability to be an effective leader.”

The Quinnipiac University poll was taken from August 4 to 5. The survey was conducted with 615 New Yorkers who were self-identified registered voters. The poll had a margin of error plus or minus four percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

