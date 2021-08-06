https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/poll-shows-democrat-governor-newsom-losing-recall-election-double-digits/

Remember when Newsom blamed Q Anon conspiracies, Proud Boys and white supremacists for the origin of the recall effort?

It turns out Democrats, Independents and Republicans want him yanked from office.

A new left-leaning poll shows California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) losing the recall election by double digits.

51% of the people surveyed in a poll conducted from August 2 to August 4 were in favor of recalling Newsom, while only 40% wanted to keep him in the governor’s seat.

TRENDING: Mother of Conservative Activist Speaks with The Gateway Pundit After He Dies from COVID Vaccine – He Was Only 27

Just a couple months ago, the same survey/poll found only 36% were in favor of recalling Newsom while 47% wanted him to stay in power.

SF Gate reported:

The poll came from Survey USA and the San Diego Union Tribune, and was conducted among 1,100 Californians from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. It found that 51% of respondents were in favor of recalling Newsom, while only 40% wanted to keep him in power. The previous Survey USA/San Diego Union Tribune poll from May found 36% in favor of the recall with 47% opposed. Unlike a recent UC Berkeley/Los Angeles Time poll that was weighted by whether the respondent was likely to vote in the Sept. 14 recall election, the Survey USA carried no such weight, which is even more alarming for the governor. The Berkeley/Los Angeles Time poll found double-digit opposition to the recall, but a dead heat when weighted by likelihood to vote. Polls have consistently shown a large enthusiasm gap, strongly suggesting Republicans are more likely to turn out. Two polls from Emerson College/Nexstar Media — one released in July, the other in August — showed clear movement away from Newsom over the past two weeks. The August Emerson/Nexstar poll, like the Berkeley/Los Angeles Times poll, showed a dead heat.

Earlier this week Newsom said the recall effort against him was “unfair.”

“No,” Newsom said during an interview when asked whether he believes his hypocrisy and policies have justified a recall. “Not at all. Look, if you don’t like me, just vote me out at the start of the primary next year,” he said.

The recall election for Gavin Newsom is set for September 14, 2021.

Larry Elder is the current Republican front runner in the recall election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

