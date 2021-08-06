https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/06/president-biden-now-putting-migrants-in-cages-and-breaking-covid-19-restrictions/
About The Author
Related Posts
IDF thread gives reason for airstrike in Gaza that destroyed AP, Al Jazeera offices (guess who else was there)
May 15, 2021
Joy Reid trips SPECTACULARLY over forcibly-masked, locked-down Americans in tweet about 'The Handmaid's Tale' having different 'vibe' under Biden
May 7, 2021
SHOCKA: You'll never GUESS what 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones claims 'solved' racism in Cuba (ok, you MIGHT)
July 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy