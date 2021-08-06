https://www.foxnews.com/media/allie-beth-stuckey-twitter-jail-transgender-olympic-athlete

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey was released from “Twitter jail” on Friday after she was briefly suspended from the platform after she referred to New Zealand‘s transgender Olympic athlete Laurel Hubbard as a “man.”

Hubbard made history at the Tokyo Olympics for being the first openly transgender person to ever compete in any sport. Despite all the hype and the headlines that were generated across the globe, Hubbard came up short in the women’s weightlifting competition.

Stuckey commented on Hubbard’s poor performance.

“Laura Hubbard failing at the event doesn’t make his inclusion fair,” Stuckey wrote. “He’s still a man, and men shouldn’t compete against women in weightlifting.”

That, according to Twitter, violated the platform’s “hateful conduct” policy, which states “gender identity” as one of the many traits that users “may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass.”

Amid her suspension, the “Relatable” podcast host took to Instagram to push back against the temporary suspension from Twitter.

“Twitter has suspended me for 12 hours for saying Laurel Hubbard is a man, which is objectively true. What’s that Orwell quote? Something about the further people get from the truth the more people will hate those who say it?” Stuckey wrote on Thursday.

The next day, the suspension was lifted, Stuckey returned to Twitter but did not back down on her stance.

“Good morning. I’m out of Twitter jail. Men are still men. Thank you,” Stuckey tweeted.

This wasn’t the only recent Twitter suspension that raised eyebrows. Last week, the tech giant suspended “The Rubin Report” host Dave Rubin for a tweet that allegedly violated its policy on spreading coronavirus misinformation.

Following Rubin’s suspension, Twitter admitted that its actions against his account were made as an “error.”

