CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The boyfriend of a Carroll County substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation in February is now facing the same charges.

Amelia Ressler, 30, was charged with child molestation after “an incident” occurred at Mt. Zion Elementary School.

Investigators found that she had engaged in “indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children.”

Since her arrest, new details on the alleged incident have been released.

Investigators say Ressler’s boyfriend, Brent Matthew Vadovsky, 32, encouraged her to take explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself while she worked around students, all while he knew students could be exposed to those acts.

When Vadovsky learned he was being investigated, he fled to Ohio, police say. He was arrested there on unrelated charges.

He has since been extradited back to Carroll County where he faces the 19 counts of child molestation he was indicted on by a grand jury in April, as well as probation violation charges.

Both Ressler and Vadovsky are being held in the Carroll County Jail without bond.

