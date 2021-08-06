https://www.theblaze.com/news/busta-rhymes-covid-mask-mandates

Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes got political recently, letting loose on mask mandates and shutdown policies in a fiery rant about government overreach amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is my second show in front of human life in the last 15 f***ing months,” the 49-year-old told fans during a concert in St. Louis, Missouri, in June. Video of the performer’s rant recently started trending on social media.

“COVID can suck a d**k,” he said. “All these little weird-ass government policies and mandates suck a d**k. Stop trying to take our civil liberties away.”

Rhymes — real name Trevor George Smith Jr. — went on to specifically deride mask mandates, arguing that such restrictions infringe upon people’s “God-given” rights.

“It’s called the God-given right of freedom,” he declared. “No human being is supposed to tell you [that] you can’t even breathe freely.”

“F*** your mask,” he said. “Some of you might feel differently, but f*** your mask.”

“I can’t rhyme to you with a mask on,” he added. “We can’t eat food with a f***ing mask on. We can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.”

The “Break Ya Neck” rapper lamented that he can’t get a girl’s attention or know when somebody is confronting him with a mask on, saying now “all that energy is blocked.”

“I want to see your face, f*** your mask,” Rhymes repeated, noting he was sorry for getting “a little political.”

“I miss my people, we gotta talk,” he explained. “We gotta communicate, we gotta establish new understandings. I ain’t going through that s**t again.”

“And make sure you all are prepared, too,” Rhymes shared. “If anything came out of this motherf***er it was a lot of learning. I learned so much s**t in this little time off. Thank you for the one thing that come out of this f***ing shut down, I have become more empowered.”

Though more than a month old, Rhymes’ words have become especially relevant in recent weeks as talk of new mask mandates and social distancing requirements have resurfaced amid the spread of the Delta variant.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again issued guidance advising that people mask up to combat the spread, even if they’re vaccinated. States and local municipalities are now considering how to apply the guidance.

But many, no doubt, share in the performer’s sentiment and are decided, as he said, on not “going through that s**t again.”

