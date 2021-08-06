https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/report-biden-administration-considering-withholding-federal-funds-force-more?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration is reportedly considering withholding federal funds from various American institutions in order to force a higher vaccination rate among the U.S. populace.

The administration’s pressure campaign, if it is enacted, “could apply to institutions as varied as long-term care facilities, cruise ships and universities, potentially affecting millions of Americans,” the Washington Post reported this week.

The White House has lately been frustrated by a lagging vaccine rate, with federal officials urging more Americans to get vaccinated in the hopes that doing so might stem the spread of SARS-Cov-2.

Anonymous sources told the Post that the administration is considering methods such as “restrictions on Medicare dollars or other federal funds [that] could be used to persuade nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to require employees to be vaccinated.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

