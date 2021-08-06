https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/report-democrat-women-power-players-meeting-dc-discuss-kamala-harris/

Kamala Harris is a disaster as vice president. Her poll numbers are awful and every time she opens her mouth she says something that damages her even further.

Democrats can see this and there is growing concern.

A group of powerful women in the Democrat party have just had a meeting to discuss Kamala Harris, and that can’t be good news for her.

Breitbart News reports:

Democrat Women Gather in D.C. to Discuss Kamala Harris Media Crisis A group of Democrat women political strategists gathered in July for a dinner in Washington, DC, to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s media “crisis,” according to a report. Axios reports that former adviser to both Bill and Hillary Clinton, Kiki McLean, hosted the dinner with former DNC officials Donna Brazile and Leah Daughtry; former Barack Obama spokesperson and Joe Biden adviser Stephanie Cutter; former Hillary Clinton spokeswomen and Democratic strategists Adrienne Elrod and Karen Finney; and former Obama communications director Jennifer Palmieri, who also worked for Hillary Clinton’s second failed presidential campaign. No one from Harris’ office was present for the dinner but “Harris confidant Minyon Moore” attended, according to the report. The group discussed best practices for fighting back against negative perceptions of Harris, as she has suffered a series of political setbacks in the first six months of the Biden presidency.

This is a big problem for Democrats.

I can only imagine the converations. https://t.co/GnKv35VHvz — Michele (@Michele881) August 6, 2021

A group of Democrat women political strategists gathered for a dinner in Washington, D.C., in July, to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’ media “crisis.” https://t.co/bET2nEJLkR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 5, 2021

If Joe Biden can’t run for some reason in 2024, Democrats know they are going to be stuck with Kamala.

The only way they could get rid of her is if these powerful women in the Democrat party turn on her.

It’s starting to look like that could happen.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

