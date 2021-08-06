https://hannity.com/media-room/report-new-covid-variants-epsilon-lambda-may-be-resistant-to-current-vaccines/

A new study published by NJ.com is revealing more data on the latest strains of COVID -named Epsilon and Lambda- that scientists fear could be resistant to the current crop of Coronavirus vaccines.

“Japanese researchers found the Lambda variant, which was initially discovered in Peru and is now spreading throughout South America, is highly transmissible and more resistant to vaccines than the initial COVID-19 strain,” reports NJ.com.

“Meanwhile, the Epsilon variant that was initially discovered in California in 2020 is spreading in Pakistan and is proving to be resistant to vaccines,” adds the website.

Senator Ted Cruz sounded the alarm about potential variants entering the United States on ‘Hannity’ this week; saying the President simply “doesn’t care” about new infections crossing into the country across the southern border.

“This is the biggest super-spreader in the country,” said Hannity. “Any American that’s infected because Joe’s not enforcing the laws of this country, you can blame Joe Biden.”

“You’re exactly right. People across the state of Texas are pissed. People are dying, and Joe Biden doesn’t care. Kids are getting assaulted; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t care… We’ve had over a million illegal immigrants in the last six months, and they don’t care,” said Cruz.

“They released 7,000 migrants into McAllen, Texas all of whom were positive with COVID. That’s 5% of the population of the city,” concluded the Senator.

Read the full report here.

