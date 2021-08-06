https://thelibertydaily.com/revealed-coroners-rushed-to-cremate-ashli-babbitt-and-keep-all-information-about-the-case-sealed/

As usual, Judicial Watch delivered on their role as watchdogs of DC corruption. Their latest release concerns Ashli Babbitt, the patriot who was murdered while trespassing in the Capitol Building on January 6.

Not only were they rushing to get rid of evidence that could be pertinent to her murder case (which never materialized), they attempted to keep all of the information about her under wraps. According to the release:

New Documents Reveal the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Submitted a Request to Cremate Ashli Babbitt Two Days after Gaining Custody of Her Body Judicial Watch just received the first public documents about the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt. We obtained 1160 pages of documents from Washington, DC’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) that document new details of the investigation of the homicide of the Air Force veteran and San Diego native. These new documents reveal that OCME submitted a request for permission to cremate Babbitt only two days after taking custody of her body and that, due to the “high profile nature” of Babbitt’s case, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Francisco Diaz requested that a secure electronic file with limited access be created for Babbitt’s records. Additionally, Babbitt’s fingerprints were emailed to a person supposedly working for the DC government, which resulted in Microsoft “undeliverable” messages written in Chinese charactersbeing returned. Babbitt was shot and killed by an unidentified law enforcement officer as she attempted to climb through a broken interior window in the Capitol Building, located outside the Speaker’s Lobby off the House Floor during the January 6 disturbance. She was unarmed. At the time of the shooting, several officers reportedly can be seen in videos, standing in the crowd of protestors in which Babbitt was present. We obtained the records in our lawsuit concerning two FOIA requests we submitted on April 8, 2021 to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for records related to Babbitt’s death (Judicial Watch v. The District of Columbia (No. 2021 CA 001710 B)).

The federal and DC authorities wanted this to go away as quickly as possible. They realized that the shooting would spark massive responses from patriots who believed she was wrongly murdered by a DC police officer, so they did everything they could to keep everything on the down-low. To this day, there have been zero repercussions for her murderer or the people responsible for it. Instead, the alleged shooter, Michael L. Byrd, is getting paid to remain in hiding.

Read the rest of the revelations at Judicial Watch.

