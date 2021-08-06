https://bigleaguepolitics.com/rino-alert-south-dakota-gov-kristi-noem-attends-fundraiser-with-former-house-speaker-john-boehner/

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a potential presidential contender in 2024 and beyond, recently attended a fundraiser with former House Speaker John Boehner.

Boehner, who was the House Speaker during much of the tea party era, repeatedly rolled over to Democrats and became a pariah to strong conservatives. He is now raising money with Noem as she pursues her ambitions for higher office.

The fundraiser was on behalf of Rep. Dusty Johnson to help him fend off a primary challenge from insurgent state representative Taffy Howard (R- Rapid City). Boehner has fundraised for Noem directly in the past.

Big League Politics has reported on Noem’s failure to protect girl athletes from the perverted LGBT invasion at schools, which resulted in an incredibly embarrassing appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight for her:

“Fox News host Tucker Carlson hammered South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for “caving” to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on legislation that would have kept transgender persons from participating with the opposite sex of their natural birth in student athletics.

“You said you were excited to sign it. Big business intercedes – NCAA, Chamber of Commerce and Amazon – and tells you not to sign it and you change your mind. I think a lot of our viewers are wondering your thinking on this and how exactly this happened,” Carlson said to Noem.

Noem disagreed with Carlson’s characterization of how the situation went down. She said she consulted with “legal scholars” on the legislation before deciding that she would oppose the bill.

“This bill would only allow the NCAA to bully South Dakota, and it would actually prevent women from being able to participate in collegiate sports,” she said.

“It would put a law on the books that would allow the NCAA to take punitive action against our state, and we’re a small state, Tucker. We have had to fight hard to get any tournaments to come to South Dakota,” Noem stated, adding that her lawyers would “very likely” lose the battle in the courts if she signed the measure into law.

Carlson made the point that Noem is essentially allowing the NCAA and a corrupt judicial system to hold the people of South Dakota hostage to LGBT insanity.

“This is thousands of years of common sense and tradition. Girls play girl sports. Boys play boy sports. Why not instead just say, ‘Bring it on NCAA! I’m a national figure. Go ahead and try and exclude us. I will fight you in the court of public opinion and defend principle!’ Why not just do that?” Carlson asked Noem.

“Tucker, you’re preaching my sermon. That’s just what I did today,” she responded.

“You vetoed the bill,” Carlson interjected. “

There are far too many red flags indicating that Noem is a RINO for her to be trusted as a national political contender.

