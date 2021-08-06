https://therightscoop.com/desantis-if-biden-wont-restore-internet-for-cubans-then-florida-will-step-up/

DeSantis said yesterday at an event supporting the freedom of Cuba that he’s been waiting on Biden and the federal government to restore the internet for Cubans after their commie government turned it off to try and quell the rebellion.

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL: If Biden Won’t Restore Internet for Cuba, Florida Will Step Up pic.twitter.com/mtqoh9p7n5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 5, 2021







But if Biden can’t or won’t get it done, then DeSantis suggested he would try and make it happen:

I called immediately for internet to be restored, to have the United States to take the lead. That has not happened yet. There’s a bunch of different ways where that could possibly happen. What I’ve told people is look, if the US government won’t do it, if we can do it in Florida and there’s a company that will do it, we’ll work to do it. I mean this is really, really important and really is a no-brainer for something that we should want to see.

Biden has suggested that it should be done but I’ve not heard any progress on it since he said that. So hopefully DeSantis can find a company in Florida and they can make it happen. DeSantis isn’t someone who just makes promises to tickle people’s ears. If he said he’s going to do it, then he will absolutely do it. And what a day that will be Cuban freedom fighters have a voice once again.

