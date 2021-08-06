https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/08/06/ron-desantis-responds-to-joe-bidens-quip-and-there-is-nothing-left-but-hair-plugs-teeth-and-eyeballs-n422431
About The Author
Related Posts
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy