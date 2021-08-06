https://www.oann.com/russia-hands-u-s-investor-calvey-5-5-year-suspended-sentence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russia-hands-u-s-investor-calvey-5-5-year-suspended-sentence



FILE PHOTO: U.S. investor and founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who is under house arrest on suspicion of fraud, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina FILE PHOTO: U.S. investor and founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who is under house arrest on suspicion of fraud, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

August 6, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Friday handed U.S. investor Michael Calvey a 5.5-year suspended sentence for embezzlement, a day after finding him guilty, Interfax news agency reported, in a case that has rattled Russia’s business community.

Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He and the executives deny the charges.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Leslie Adler)

