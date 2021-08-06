https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/schumer-slanders-desantis/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Chuck Schumer spreads COVID misinformation about Ron DeSantis, claiming he is “anti-vaccine.”
DeSantis got vaccinated in April and thanks to Republican leadership, over 85% of Florida’s seniors have been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/C0l7MkGAZ8
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2021
DeSantis has walked the line quite carefully, and can hardly be described as anti-Vaccine.
Check out this mashup…
I’m sorry, I don’t see DeSantis anywhere in these clips. But your boss and the Border Czar (who you’ve been planting hit pieces on) are both featured prominently here.pic.twitter.com/7naGYLd0t9 https://t.co/xpkqhWydVh
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 4, 2021