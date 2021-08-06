https://komonews.com/amp/news/local/authorities-seattle-police-officer-involved-in-shooting-in-white-center

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in White Center. (KOMO)

Authorities said a homicide suspect was gunned down Thursday evening after he allegedly fired at officers in White Center.

The Seattle Police Department said the officer-involved shooting happened in the 10000 block of 21st Ave SW in White Center at about 5:45 p.m.

Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said officers were serving a warrant for a homicide that happened in Seattle earlier this year. Officers told the suspect to come out of the house and surrender peacefully but the situation quickly escalated.

“A suspect came out of the house armed with a handgun,” Nollette said. “We believe from the preliminary reports that he actually fired on the officers. They returned fire striking the suspect.”

Emergency crews pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

Police searched the home but didn’t find anyone else inside.

Few details are being released about the man who was killed. Investigators also would not confirm that he is the murder suspect they were looking for, saying the medical examiner still needs to positively identify him.

“We don’t believe there are any other suspects outstanding but again we are very early in the investigation,” Nollette said.

Police said it is likely they will release body camera footage from the officers involved in this deadly confrontation on Friday.



