In response to a homeless man attempting to rape a staff member at the King County Courthouse in Seattle, the county’s sheriff has chosen to force most courthouse employees to work remotely rather than crack down on the homeless.

The attempted rape occurred inside a women’s restroom that the suspect had been hiding in, according to The Seattle Times. It would have likely been successful had a sheriff’s deputy not been walking by at just the right time to hear the victim’s screams.

“The deputy who intervened pulled the man off the woman and used force to handcuff him. … The suspect was described as being homeless but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was a resident of an encampment in City Hall Park, located to the south of the courthouse and the site of a recent homicide and several assaults,” the Times reported.

The city is teeming with homeless camps, including one right next to the courthouse.

Four days after the attempted rape, King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht responded by issuing a memo ordering courthouse employees to begin working remotely.

“Effectively immediately, due to the unsafe environment around the courthouse, administration, parking garage and corrections facilities, and concerns from labor unions, we are returning to 100% remote telework for professional staff members who do not routinely interact with the public,” the memo reportedly read.

Critics say that this will do nothing to resolve the real problem, which is the city’s bleeding-heart tolerance of the homeless and their never-ending antics.

Local reporter Jason Rantz, known for his frequent appearances on Fox News, noted in a report Tuesday that city and county leaders, from Mayor Jenny Durkan to Sheriff Johanknecht and the Seattle City Council, have been “hamstrung” by far-left activists.

These far-left activists have a great deal of power in Seattle — to the point that several of them, including Lorena Gonzalez and Teresa Mosqueda, boast seats on the council — that they habitually misuse to protect the homeless from accountability.

The trick, according to Rantz, is blaming their behavior on the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s the excuse of incompetent leaders. Homeless people aren’t stabbing, fighting, attempting rape, and killing the dogs of seniors because of a pandemic or rent that’s too high,” he wrote for station KTTH.

“We know which approaches work. But they don’t happen to align with a stubborn and recalcitrant socialist and progressive council. People are dying and suffering as a result of the council’s inaction,” he added.

The “approaches” he referenced call for tough love, not allowing the city to be run over by the homeless. But in a city dominated by left-wing socialists, such policies apparently aren’t popular, or at least not with those elected to office.

As a result, the conditions in Seattle are worse now than they were in Bogotá, Columbia back in the 1980s, according to local Judge Mafe Rajul.

“I grew up in Colombia and I did not experience in Bogota in the 80’s what I’m experiencing now in Seattle,” she said this week in an interview with local station KCPQ.

She also expressed shock at Johanknecht’s memo.

“I was shocked when I saw that letter because this is law enforcement, it’s the King County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement telling employees it’s too unsafe and dangerous for you to come here,” she said.

The irony is that her remarks were made only moments before yet another act of violence played out right in front her.

Right as Rajul was being interviewed by KCPQ reporter Hana Kim outside the King County Courthouse, someone attacked Kim.

“Along 4th Ave. in broad daylight, I was interviewing a judge about safety concerns when some guy inches away threw an object at me very hard. Several people witnessed the incident. Not to mention, the man had to walk by two law enforcement officers before he chose to chuck the object at me. It is unclear if the officers saw the entire ordeal,” Kim later said in a statement.







Another courthouse staff member, prosecutor Darrah Hinton, said that she too has experienced problems because of the homeless.

“I’ve often been followed to and from the courthouse. I’ve been harassed. I’ve been yelled at,” she told KCPQ.

But according to Rajul, neither the mayor nor the socialists on the Seattle City Council give a damn.

“City council and the mayor’s office — they don’t care about the safety. They don’t care about the safety. Their focus is homelessness, and they completely ignore the violence, the crime, the safety,” she said.

This, of course, is how bleeding-heart liberalism always fares in the end: The ones who do what they’re supposed to suffer and those who don’t thrive. Every single time.

