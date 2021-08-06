https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/06/set-phasers-to-omg-how-embarrassing-george-takei-argues-with-george-takei-about-ids-and-lol/
George Takei can’t figure out what’s the big deal about requiring proof of vaccinations. Luckily, George Takie could tell George Takei why that’s a big deal.
Or something.
No, we’re not smoking anything, although we’re starting to wonder if George might be:
Oh Myyy! pic.twitter.com/C9wFu6Iprt
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) August 6, 2021
So George is ok with proof of vaccination but not voter ID.
Huh.
Seems politically convenient, don’t you think?
Yeah, we know, you’re as shocked as we are.
Oh dear
— Arthur Normanson 🚒💦🔥 (@artstop) August 6, 2021
Word.
— meredith (@doublemmom) August 6, 2021
Nothing makes sense.
— bonnie (@bonnieshouses) August 6, 2021
Ain’t that the truth?
Ideology over facts 🤷♂️
— /EScapemyfate (@We_are_the_wall) August 6, 2021
That’s how it usually goes with Hollywood troglodytes.
— drake lobsen (@boonebrown55556) August 6, 2021
No no, that would be OOOOH MYYYYYY!
***
Related:
‘Let’s talk about the Constitution, B-cup’: Tom Nichols’ attempt to make Biden look like a great thinker and speaker BACKFIRES hilariously
‘Dan’s out of his LEAGUE’: Dan Rather tries picking a fight and writes a check his butt can’t cash with Ted Cruz and HOOBOY
‘F**k OFF, weasel’: Kenneth Cole (aka Gov. Cuomo’s brother in law) DRAGGED then dragged some more for defending the ‘Luv Gov’ and DAMN