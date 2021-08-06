https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/sky-news-australia-back-youtube-best-clips-silicon-valley-doesnt-want-hear/

Sky News Australia is back on YouTube after a week of Stalinist deplatforming, based on no evidence.

“Last week, YouTube suspended our channel for daring to have difficult discussions relating to Covid-19 and restrictions”, Sky News host Jack Houghton said in the half-hour Special “Uncancelled: Sky News Australia Set Free.”

“It was an attack on your ability to think freely, and to have rational conversations.”

On Thursday, GB News host Nigel Farage interviewed Sky News Australia pundit Rowan Dean on the ban, and Australia’s draconian, evidence-free Covid lockdowns:

Richard Abelson is Gateway Pundit international correspondent. Follow him on Parler or GETTR.

