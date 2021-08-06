https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/star-wars-transgender-video-goes-viral/
Star Wars store in downtown Aberdeen, Washington
Sucher & Sons Star Wars owner refused to back down against this man playing dress up.
Here’s part two…
Part 2 of the video:
It’s gets pretty good in this one. Lots of autistic degenerate troon shrieking. https://t.co/zvzV9y8gCf pic.twitter.com/cHDPFhJWkX
— Kobayashi’s Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) August 5, 2021
Here’s a picture of the sign that started the discussion