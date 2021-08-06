https://noqreport.com/2021/08/06/store-owner-gives-epic-facts-dont-care-about-your-feelings-rant-when-confronted-over-transgender-sign/

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) As the old Ben Shapiro quote goes, “facts don’t care about your feelings,” and one store owner out of Washington state made that quite clear during a recent interview he did with a local TV station over a heated war of words between himself and a transgender city council member.

It all started when Don Sucher, who is the owner of the Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop in Aberdeen, Washington, put up a handwritten sign in the window of his store advertising what he called a “new” Dr. Seuss book. The book, he said, was called “If you are born with a [expletive], you are not a chick.”

Here’s what the sign looks like (language warning): Star Wars Shop in Aberdeen Washington… Sucher & Sons, owned by 78-year-old veteran Don. Call for Star Wars gifting needs. (360)970-7080 Patriots, Please give this guy some business, some protection, even a shout out for being a true American. #MayTheTruthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/lZ2OIIWpuC — Kristin Carter (@Quincy_Morgan_2) August 6, 2021 City Council member Tiesa Meskis, who identifies as a woman, either heard about the sign or saw it and went into the store to confront Sucher, where a nasty back and forth commenced […]