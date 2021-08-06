https://fox17.com/amp/news/local/teacher-suspended-without-pay-for-not-wearing-mask-mississippi-oxford-city-schools

A Mississippi teacher says he’s been suspended without pay for not wearing a mask.

Oxford City Schools music teacher Tyler Kuntz told FOX13 he was serving a two-day unpaid suspension for not wearing a face covering.

Right now, the schools require OCS required students and teachers wear masks for at least the first two weeks of class.

Kuntz spoke to the news station, saying he wanted to represent that parents who felt like they weren’t being heard.

”If we don’t have parental input in education, what are we left with its quite concerning, so I elected to not wear my mask during my workdays and take a two-day suspension on behalf of those parents and students who have spoken out and been silenced,” Kuntz said.

The schools didn’t comment on Kuntz’ report suspension, citing that it was a personnel issue.