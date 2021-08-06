http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/h6esiF7l8Jc/the-bush-proviso.php

According to the famous maxim, hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue. The adage doesn’t apply to Rep. Cori Bush’s support for defunding the police while arranging private security for herself (video below). Bush’s hypocrisy is the tribute that self-regard (extreme) pays to incoherence (shameless), or something like that. And this is the woman who inspired Joe Biden to promulgate the lawless evictions moratorium.

CBS News has posted video of the entire interview with Bush expounding on the seeming contradiction here on YouTube. The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams provides a good account of Bush’s full CBS interview.

Bush was freewheeelin’:

“Have you had police officers threaten you?” [CBS] anchor Anne-Marie Green asked. Bush laughed and then responded, “Absolutely.” “Wow,” Green said.

“You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative,” she hypothesized.

We don’t want to see her die. Long may she run. “Suck it up,” peons. Rock on, Cori!

Quotable quote (from Adams’s account of the full interview): “I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now. I have private security because they, the white supremacist, racist narrative that they drive into this country, the fact that they don’t care that this black woman that has put her life on the line, they can’t match my energy, first of all, this black woman who puts her life on the line, they don’t care that I could be taken out of here.”

