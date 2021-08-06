https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-most-powerful-rocket-ever-built-has-now-been-stacked/

The most powerful rocket ever built has now been stacked

Starship 20 is being prepared for stacking atop Super Heavy Booster 4 at Starbase, Texas. The booster already has all 29 Raptor engines installed and the Ship has all three sealevel and all three Vacuum Raptors installed. This will complete the historic first stacking of a complete SpaceX Starship Super Heavy launch system.





