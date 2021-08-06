https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/08/06/the-nation-has-gone-mad-with-covid-hysteria-n1467484

COVID madness has struck the U.S. with full force and with a virulence that makes the Delta variant seem tame by comparison. The left is screaming for vaccine mandates, teachers are screaming to mask up kids, and politicians are, as usual, just screaming.

The nation has gone flipping mad with COVID hysteria all because some people who got vaccinated are now testing positive for the coronavirus. Those who choose not to get vaccinated are, as expected, getting sick. But when 0.098 percent of vaccinated Americans test positive for the coronavirus — about 153,000 cases out of 164 million — with less than one percent of those cases resulting in death or hospitalization, why isn’t anyone asking why there is mass vaccine shaming? If you’re vaccinated, you’re more likely to be struck by lightning than die of COVID.

The CDC says, “Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.”

Why the hysteria? Why all the calls for renewed lockdowns, masks for the vaccinated, and other COVID mitigation strategies? Why the public shaming of vaccine holdouts?

It’s too simple, too pat to say that it’s all about “control.” It isn’t. Indeed, the powers that be are flailing about — running around the barnyard like recently beheaded chickens — because they don’t know what to do. Not much “control” there.

The CDC, the White House, the public health establishment, your boss at work — no one knows how to stop this pandemic. They’ve been at it since March of 2020 and still haven’t a clue. “Masks save lives” we’re told. “Shutdowns saved lives,” the “experts,” say. “Social distancing is necessary,” say others. Meanwhile, more than half a million Americans have succumbed despite every effort that science and the government have made to save them.

Meanwhile, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which some researchers believe to be a mutated virus from a horseshoe bat, goes on its merry way cutting a wide swath through the planet’s human inhabitants. Like other diseases before it — smallpox, polio, rubella, and other contagious pathogens — we will eventually learn to live with it. Either because of “herd immunity” or developing our latent ability to think rationally about the problem, the human race will survive and thrive.

Until then, we will have to put up with hysterical nonsense like this.

The NFL Players Association will require testing for the coronavirus every day — even for vaccinated players. This proved to be too much for Chicago Bears veteran tight end Jimmy Graham.

I’ve done everything I’ve been asked and now Feel like I’m being punished. If I miss a test that your proposing everyday I’ll be fined a max 150k! How does this make sense. How’s the punishment 100x worse than last year and I’m vaccinated now? https://t.co/ZViL4zOP5K — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) August 5, 2021

New York Post:

“Was basically forced into getting the vaccine. Now I’m just confused @NFLPA,” the five-time Pro Bowler and Bears tight end tweeted Thursday, including a picture of the NFLPA’s new memo recommending stricter COVID-19 guidelines. The memo includes a proposal to increase the frequency of COVID-19 testing for players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. The NFLPA cited 65 positive cases since the start of training camp on July 25, including 32 “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated individuals due to the Delta variant. The NFL this offseason has implemented a series of COVID-19 rules aimed at incentivizing players to get vaccinated, including one that stipulates a team will be forced to forfeit if it suffers an outbreak among unvaccinated players.

Politicians and public health officials have nice, neat, little charts telling them about rates of infection and other metrics that allow them to gauge their progress in combatting the pandemic. The only metric that matters is life and death. On that score, Donald Trump had the right idea.

NBC News:

At the crux of the message, officials said, is a recognition by the White House that the virus is not going away any time soon — and will be around through the November election. As a result, President Donald Trump’s top advisers plan to argue, the country must figure out how to press forward despite it. Therapeutic drugs will be showcased as a key component for doing that and the White House will increasingly emphasize the relatively low risk most Americans have of dying from the virus, officials said.

If we keep listening to the hand-wringers, the pearl clutchers, the “woe is me” caucus, we will never ever get out from under this pandemic. COVID-19 is one more disease that some people will die from contracting. Accept it, deal with it, and move on.

