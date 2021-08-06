https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/06/this-is-not-normal-this-is-creepy-af-another-day-another-little-girl-appears-to-get-sniffed-by-president-biden-watch/
What IS it with Joe Biden and sniffing kids? It’s just WEIRD.
Watch.
WHY DOES HE KEEP DOING THIS pic.twitter.com/LcQ9hS5iqq
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 5, 2021
Dude. STOP IT.
bruh pic.twitter.com/iKMc1i7dcS
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 5, 2021
The look on her little face.
— RantsOutloud (@RantsOutloud) August 6, 2021
So bad.
The look of fear in her eyes.
Memo to every adult: if the child is not yours, keep you hands off of them.
Full Stop.
— Rusty Rootbeer (@RustyRootbeer) August 6, 2021
Yup, this mama bear of an editor would have NEVER EVER let her kiddo go sit on this guy’s lap.
Seriously.
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) August 6, 2021
THIS. IS. NOT. NORMAL.
AND. IT’S. CREEPY. AF. pic.twitter.com/BfmfOn5Idr
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 6, 2021
It really isn’t.
It’s also criminal. The kid is wearing the mask and he’s not
— Dave Fash (@DaveFash2) August 6, 2021
Funny how that works out.
“Get. Me. OUT OF HERE!!” pic.twitter.com/rkNnqiv38X
— Nate B (@natedog_906) August 6, 2021
The sickest part, the media is ignoring/trying to cover this up.
— Bril (@bryry80) August 6, 2021
A little bit of both, yup.
— Ron D. (@rd_1973) August 6, 2021
Just another day living in Crazy-Town with Creepy Uncle Joe.
***
