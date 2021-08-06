https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-teases-rand-paul-over-loss/
“Do you think Rand Paul will apologize for spending nearly $1 Million on another candidate in Ohio’s 15th District congressional race after I had already endorsed Mike Carey? In any event, Mike went on to an unprecedented victory, more than doubling the second placed finisher and Rand’s candidate came in a distant third out of eleven. Rand is a different kind of guy, but I like him a lot anyway, and I’m proud to have endorsed him when when he ran. Do you think he learned his lesson?”
President Donald J. Trump:
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 5, 2021