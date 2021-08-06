https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/tucker-carlson-interviews-viktor-orban-hungary-bitter-contrast-budapest-new-york-city/

Tucker Carlson interviewed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday, introducing him as the only elected leader in the world who “publicly identifies as a western-style conservative”.

“By rejecting the tenets of Neo-Liberalism, Viktor Orbán has personally offended and enraged” leaders in Washington, Carlson said. “Just a few years ago, his views would have seemed moderate and conventional. He thinks families are more important than banks. He believes countries need borders. For saying these things out loud, Orbán has been vilified. Left-wing NGOs have denounced him as a fascist, a destroyer of democracy.”

Carlson noted that President Joe Biden called Orbán a “totalitarian dictator”: “Official Washington despises Orbán so throroughly that many, including Neo-Cons in and around the State Department, are backing the open anti-Semites running against him in next April’s elections in Hungary.” (In May, Gateway Pundit was the first outlet in the US to report on the globalist campaign against Orbán.)

Tucker blasted the Fake News media depiction of Hungary as a fascist dictatorship: “Even if you understand that the American media lie, it’s always bewildering to see the extent of their dishonesty. Nothing prepares you for it. We’ve read many times how repressive Hungary is. Freedom House, an NGO in Washington funded almost exclusively by the U.S. government, describes the country as less free than South Africa, with fewer civil liberties. That’s not just wrong. It’s insane.”

Carlson contrasted the repressive atmosphere that has taken over the USA since the stolen election, the military occupation of Washington and the cleansing of wrongthink from the military and federal government, with the free and easy mood in Budapest, which just elected a Green opposition Mayor 2019:

“If you live in the United States, it is bitter to see the contrast between, say, Budapest and New York City. Let’s say you lived in a big American city and you decided to loudly and publicly attack Joe Biden’s policies, on immigration or COVID or transgender athletes. If you kept talking like that, you would likely be silenced by Joe Biden’s allies in Silicon Valley. If you kept it up, you might very well have to hire armed bodyguards. That’s common in the U.S. Ask around.”

“But it’s unknown in Hungary. Opposition figures here don’t worry they’ll be hurt for their opinions. Neither, by the way, does the Prime Minister. Orban regularly drives himself with no security. So who’s freer? In what country are you more likely to lose your job for disagreeing with ruling class orthodoxy? The answer’s pretty obvious, though if you’re an American, it’s painful to admit it, as we’ve discovered.”

Watch Tucker Carlson’s interview with Viktor Orbán here.

