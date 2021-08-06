https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/two-women-assaulted-mom-stole-maga-hat-7-year-old-plead-guilty-hate-crimes/

Two women have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment, and hate crimes after stealing a “Make America Great Again” hat from a 7-year-old kid and assaulting his mother outside of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, last year.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, accepted guilty pleas on Monday and are scheduled to be sentenced for their crimes in September, according to the Delaware News Journal.

Other charges such as assault, attempted assault, and conspiracy were dropped as part of the plea deal, according to the site. Prosecutors are said to have offered the plea bargain with “approval of the victims” and are unlikely to seek jail time for the offenders.

The women’s lawyers reportedly agreed that probation was a “appropriate sentence” for their clients’ conduct, but declined to comment further.

TRENDING: Heartbreaking Interview with Father of Jake Lang: He Saved Trump Supporter Philip Anderson’s Life on Jan. 6 from Capitol Police — Now He’s a Political Prisoner in Washington DC

Last August, Winslow and Amy were arrested after a video of their horrific acts were shared on social media. The ladies can be seen harassing the mother and her small kid in the video, snatching the boy’s MAGA hat and ripping up a pro-Donald Trump poster.

The mother said, “Are you destroying my property? You know that’s a felony.”

“Yes we are,” Amy said, adding, “Get it Liv,” referring to the hat.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

The mother followed the two ladies across a parking lot after the first altercation, filming the events on her phone. She requested that they return the hat many times, but the ladies refused, ultimately tossing it over a gated area.

Throughout the 2-minute video, the ladies threatened to attack the mother and shouted profanities at her.

Amy struck a male onlooker in the face as he came to collect the hat. The mother was assaulted by the same lady at the end of the video.

The video has been watched over 5 million times on Twitter and has even caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Trump.

“Last night, Joe Biden supporters viciously attacked Riley, a 7 year-old @realDonaldTrump fan. Joe Biden supporters stole Riley’s hat, ripped up his sign & made him cry. Watch. It’s on video. This is sick. Wilmington, DE please help us find them:” Donald Trump Jr. posted to Twitter in August 2020.

Following the viewing of the video, Wilmington police were able to identify the two ladies and track them down.

_______________________________________________

Download ‘The Scoop TV’ video streaming app, the Conservative Alternative to Netflix!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

