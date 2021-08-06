https://justthenews.com/nation/us-continues-dominate-medals-2021-olympics?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The United States continues to surge ahead of competing nations at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the events draw to a close, pulling down significantly more medals than its closest competitor, China, and closely trailing that country in gold.

As of Saturday, the U.S. had won 108 medals — 36 gold, 39 silver and 33 bronze — while China had claimed 87 medals total.

China does lead the U.S. in gold medals, but only by two. The U.S. has closed that gap in recent days.

The closest competitor to the two countries, the Russian Olympic Committee, had 68 medals total as of Saturday.

