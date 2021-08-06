https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-star-wars-shop-owner-is-freaking-hilarious/

Posted by Kane on August 6, 2021 4:03 pm

This Vietnam veteran is an inspiration to all. Don’t skip this new short clip.

Transgender councilman Tiesa Meskis confronted this store owner because of a sign he posted. Antifa announced a protest tomorrow, August 7th at 10 am local time.

Original video with 475+ comments…

More from the interview in this clip



