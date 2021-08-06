https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-crook-tries-to-steal-car-hits-bus

How many risks would you take to stop your vehicle from being stolen if you caught someone trying to pull off the heist right in front of you?

Well, one man had to make that choice last Thursday in Brooklyn, WCBS-TV reported, as he saw a crook trying make off with his vehicle in broad daylight.

What happened?

Surveillance video showed a man entering a running, parked car on Nostrand Avenue in the Flatbush neighborhood, the station said.



Image source: YouTube screenshot

But he doesn’t get very far.

Soon the car’s owner, dressed in an orange shirt, spots the attempted theft and runs over to try and stop it by reaching through the driver’s side window and apparently fighting the crook.

Thing is, though, the thief is hitting the gas pedal at this point — but the owner of the car isn’t about to give up.



Image source: YouTube screenshot

Video shows the car accelerating across the street — and as the car owner’s legs dangle above the road, the crook crashes the car into a parked bus, and the car owner’s legs fly upward due to force of the impact.



Image source: YouTube screenshot

But he gets another grip on the crook, who then puts the car in reverse and crashes — with much less force — into a parked car on the other side of the street.

Soon the thief exits the car, and it appears he and the owner struggle for a bit.



Image source: YouTube screenshot

But then it appears a bystander also runs at the crook, who decides two are a little more powerful than one, and he takes off running.



Image source: YouTube screenshot

He was last seen running southbound on Nostrand Avenue, WCBS reported.

Here’s what he looks like, mid-scamper. (Smile for the camera!)



Image source: YouTube screenshot

The station added that anyone with information about the incident should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People also can submit tips Crime Stoppers website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential, WCBS said.







Caught On Camera: Man Tries to Steal Car In Brooklyn



youtu.be



