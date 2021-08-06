https://www.theblaze.com/news/atv-attack-providence-police-video

Video shows a brutal attack on a mother by ATV and dirt bike riders in Providence, Rhode Island. The violent attack occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday night after an alleged road rage incident involving a group of ATV and dirt bike drivers.

“When the bikes did not move after the light turned green, she honked at them, and then turned onto Valley Street,” the Boston Globe reported, citing a police report. “A few minutes later, while she was stopped at a traffic light at Zone Street, the riders allegedly came up from behind her and surrounded her vehicle, preventing her from moving forward.”

A 35-year-old mother was dragged out of her vehicle by a few of the riders, according to Providence Police. The group of about 10 off-road vehicle drivers are seen on video viciously pummeling the defenseless mother with kicks and punches as her 8-year-old child was stranded in the car nearby. The riders then fled the crime scene.

The violent attack was captured on a cellphone video, which was posted online by WLNE-TV.

(CAUTION: Graphic content)

Shyanne Boisvert, 24, was arrested Thursday night in connection with the attack, according to Providence Police. Boisvert was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct, according to Deputy Chief of Police Commander Thomas A. Verdi. She was held pending arraignment.

The Cranston Police Department tipped off Providence Police of Boisvert’s whereabouts because of a previous arrest. Boisvert was arrested in January for reportedly pushing a police officer after about 30 motorcycles and ATVs were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. As the officer handcuffed Boisvert, another driver was arrested and accused of running over the cop’s legs with his ATV before fleeing and later crashing into a police cruiser. Another member of the group was arrested and accused of leading police on a chase and striking a passing car.

Providence Councilman David Salvatore of Ward 14 demanded a “stop to this senseless violence.”

“As local leaders, we owe it to our community to create systems which ensure that our city is a safe place to live and work. A woman driving in her car with her infant child should not have to fear being a victim of brutal physical violence,” Salvatore said in a statement. “The gun violence, the physical attacks, and reckless behavior of individuals in our city have resulted in grief, loss, and fear in our community. It is time for the city to take decisive action to put a stop to this senseless violence and better serve the people trying to make a home in the city of Providence.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called the attack “awful.”

“We had an awful incident in our city last night that left a young woman shaken and injured. We will continue to dedicate all our available resources to getting these illegal ATVs off our streets and to bring those responsible to justice,” Elorza wrote on Twitter. “Our police department has seized and destroyed over 200 bikes and we will continue to pull over and arrest people who are using these bikes illegally.”

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

