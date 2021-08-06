https://www.mrt.com/news/crime/amp/Midland-woman-arrested-for-spitting-on-officer-16367846.php









Georgee Marie Lara, 21, was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly spit on a Midland Police Department officer’s face and said she had COVID-19.

According to Lara’s arrest affidavit, officers responded to Renew Park North Apartments on Tuesday night to execute a search warrant. Lara allegedly spit on an officer and said she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus when he attempted to search her apartment.





She also allegedly yelled at and pushed officers at the scene, the affidavit states.





Lara has been charged with harassment of a public servant and resisting arrest, as well as possession charges. She is currently being held at the Midland County Jail on a total $13,000 bond.



