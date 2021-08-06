https://www.theblaze.com/news/virginia-second-graders-shown-anti-police-video

A progressive Virginia school district recently sent videos to second-grade students that vilified police and encouraged students to get into “good trouble” as a part of its summer instruction.

What are the details?

Fairfax County Public Schools included links to video readings from a YouTube channel called “Woke Kindergarten” in its 2021 “Summer Learning Guide” for second graders, reported the watchdog group Parents Defending Education.

In the “Suggested Texts” portion of the guide, the school district listed two controversial links: “Safe by Ki” and “Good Trouble by Ki.”

The first video, “Safe,” features a series of slides showing young black people, some of them displaying Black Lives Matter signs.

“We all deserve to feel safe,” the book’s narration begins. It goes on to list several areas where people ought to feel safe and stress the importance of feeling safe, generally. Then finally, it arrives at its concluding point.

“I feel safe when there are no police,” it says. “And it’s no one’s job to tell me how I feel. But it’s everyone’s job to make sure that people who are being treated unfairly feel safe too.”







The second video, “Good Trouble,” attempts to teach 7-year-olds the value of civil disobedience as exemplified by the late Democratic Congressman John Lewis.

“Sometimes it’s good to get into trouble,” the narrator says. “John Lewis was a freedom fighter who got in a lot of good trouble … He knew that getting into good trouble would create unnecessary change, and necessary change has to happen in order for black and indigenous people to be free.”

During his 2020 speech in Selma, Alabama, commemorating Bloody Sunday, Lewis said, “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America,” National Review reported.

Parents Defending Education noted that the concept of civil disobedience might be confusing to second graders, especially when coupled with an anti-police message.







What else?



Over the last year, Fairfax County Public Schools has been at the forefront of the push to implement critical race theory and other progressive ideologies into classrooms.

The district has reportedly enacted policies requiring staff and faculty to use students’ preferred gender pronouns and has announced it would be “revising the existing Controversial Issues Policy and developing a new Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Education Curriculum Policy.”

A Fairfax County official even spewed vitriol at parents speaking in opposition to critical race theory last month, saying, “Let them die.”

“Let them die,” she said. “Don’t let these uncomfortable people, don’t let these uncomfortable people deter us from our bold march forward.

