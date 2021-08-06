http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IuDD-Zbyjew/

A man in a wheelchair fell onto subway tracks in New York City on Wednesday but several heroic citizens rescued him in the nick of time.

CBS New York shared video of the incident saying one of its writers, Lauren Mennen, witnessed the event.

The man in his 30s fell onto the subway tracks at Union Square at approximately 1:15 p.m. and several individuals ran over to help when they heard him whimpering, the outlet noted.

The clip showed a man in a black shirt jump down onto the tracks and lift the wheelchair back onto the platform.

The Twitter account Subway Creatures also shared the video in which viewers could hear the announcer telling riders a train was coming and to stay away from the platform’s edge:

This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) August 4, 2021

Moments later, the person in the black shirt wrapped his arms around the man who had fallen while others grabbed him and hoisted the man to safety.

The group then helped the man in the black shirt back onto the platform just as the train was heard approaching around the corner.

“One man jumped right into action. He didn’t think twice whether he was going to go on those tracks,” Mennen recalled.

“I was like, people need this. There’s heroes in action and I was like I’m going to wave my hand at the train and it will all be good. I hope people just take positivity away from all this,” the writer added.

Officers told the outlet the victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Twitter users praised the good Samaritans for their selfless actions, one person writing, “My city is full of Huge Hearts.”

“New Yorkers are friendlier and more helpful than they are given credit for,” another commented.

“Several heroes here…we are better together,” yet another user replied.

