https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-biden-speaks-on-july-jobs-report/
About The Author
Related Posts
1899 Harvard entrance exam…
June 24, 2021
Don Surber — The Olympics through woke eyes…
July 30, 2021
FBI seizes ‘fully constructed Congressional Lego set’ from January 6th defendant (lefty bias alert)…
July 7, 2021
Cultures collide and it’s beautiful…
June 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy