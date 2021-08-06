https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/when-they-ask-to-see-your-vaccine-passport-show-them-this/

NOTE — CFP did not create this card, and we are not responsible for the spelling errors.

NOTE — Relax people, this is a tongue in cheek post.

When people are keen on having you show them something “covid related,” we thought, why not give our readers something to show them (other than the middle finger). So we have invented the COVID19 Control Group Member Record. It’s a passport for the unvaccinated.

These will be available as soon as today or tomorrow. Printed on card stock and mimicking some versions of the so-called vaccine passport, the Control Group Member Record is an official document proving you not only believe in science, but you have volunteered to see science done right.

This document is equally meaningful and meaningless in every jurisdiction where they read English and possibly more effective where they don’t. You accept all liability, entertainment, and or amusement by using it. We’re just stepping up to be a vehicle for your continued triggering of covidiots and their water-carriers.

