https://noqreport.com/2021/08/06/white-house-threatens-federal-funds-for-contractor-recipients-if-they-dont-force-vaxxes/

An Air Force medical officer prepares to administer the coronavirus vaccine. / IMAGE: AirForceTV via YouTube The White House admitted it was considering withholding federal funding from certain industries that do not implement vaccine mandates for their employees.

The Washington Post reported this week that President Joe Biden might strip funding from nursing homes, cruise ships and public universities if they do not adopt vaccine mandates.

He might also restrict access to federal funds such as Medicare to force hospitals, long-term-care facilities, and other healthcare centers to require vaccines.

When asked if this report was true, a White House official did not deny that Biden was considering taking such an extreme step.

“As we always are, the administration is discussing a host of different measures we can continue to boost vaccinations across the country,” a White House official told Fox News .

“Any reported ideas under consideration are in early conversations and pre-decisional,” the official added. “There are no imminent policy decisions as to preview at this time.”Biden recently rolled out a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and asked localities to use federal funds to pay $100 to everyone who gets vaccinated.Under the new policy, federal workers will be required to sign forms […]