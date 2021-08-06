http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TT0Cc-S_c1o/

The White House is implementing a vaccination requirement for visitors, and that includes members of the press.

The White House Correspondents Association sent out a memo to members regarding this new policy, saying there will be a vaccine mandate for all White House visitors “beginning this coming Sunday.”

“Per the below memo from the White House, all who enter the complex are being asked to fill out the attached form attesting to their vaccination status. This requirement will include journalists,” the message reads.

New: Biden Admin will require all White House visitors—including journalists who cover WH—to show proof of vaccination to enter grounds. Those who don’t will be required to be tested before entry. @whca memo just went to members/reporters about this: pic.twitter.com/QLZh7Qqr2M — Paul Farhi (@farhip) August 6, 2021

The White House announcement itself says any individuals who don’t want to fill out the form attesting to their vaccine status will have to get tested. “Failure to comply with the new policy could result in a suspension of your hard pass.”

This is the memo from the White House that @stevenportnoy references in his email to WHCA members. White House says that “failure to comply with the new policy could result in a suspension of your hard pass.” pic.twitter.com/ffTx42KdOP — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 6, 2021

President Joe Biden recently announced that all federal employees must be vaccinated or get regularly tested.

