https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/only-330-million-americans-existence-biden-says-us-has-vaccinated-350?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden on Friday made the curious claim that more Americans have been vaccinated than the number of Americans that actually exist.

At a press conference addressing the July jobs report, Biden also discussed the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“You know, we have, roughly, 350 million people vaccinated in the United States and billions around the world, and virtually no one has died because of that vaccinations [sic],” the president said.

The actual U.S. population is just over 330 million, meaning Biden’s vaccination statistic is actually 106% of the total number of Americans in existence.

The White House in its transcript of the remarks appended a clarifying correction on them, claiming that Biden was referring to “doses administered” rather than the number of fully vaccinated individuals.

