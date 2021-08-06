https://www.faithwire.com/2021/08/06/woman-sues-mcdonalds-for-tempting-her-too-much-during-lent/

An Orthodox Christian woman from Russia has filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s, claiming the fast-food joint lured her into breaking her Lenten fast with an ad for an irresistible cheeseburger.

“When I saw an advertising banner, I could not help myself,” explained Ksenia Ovchinnikova, according to Russian state media.

Ovchinnikova’s verboten meal reportedly took place in April 2019, while she was observing Lent leading up to the Easter holiday. During that time, many Christians give up meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy products.

While the Russian native said she successfully abstained from said products for a month, she was unable to overcome the Mac-sized temptation when she saw a billboard for the cheeseburger.

Ovchinnikova’s 16-year track record of perfect fasting came to an end in 2019, when she said she just couldn’t control herself and “visited McDonald’s and bought a cheeseburger.”

As a result, the Christian woman is now suing the chain for a grand total of $14 as compensation for her sustained moral damage, the Daily Mail reported.

“In the actions of McDonald’s, I see a violation of the consumer protection law,” she said in a statement. “I ask the court to investigate and, if a violation has taken place, to oblige McDonald’s LLC to compensate me for moral damage in the amount of one thousand rubles.”

A date has not yet been set for Ovchinnikova’s hearing.

