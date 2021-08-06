https://www.dailywire.com/news/womens-soccer-only-one-player-stands-before-olympic-game-for-bronze-others-take-knee-for-blm

The U.S. women’s soccer team took a knee in solidarity with the radical Black Lives Matter movement before the team’s game for bronze on Thursday — save for one player, Carli Lloyd.

Photos from the field show Lloyd stayed on her feet while all other 10 players on the field took a knee to protest alleged systemic racism in the U.S. against black people.

Fox News on Friday highlighted the following tweets:

ALL the USWNT players and staff knelt. All except Carli Lloyd. To say Lloyd is a “somebody” on the team is an understatement. Also surprised to see Australia didn’t kneel and are actually standing in solidarity opposite the U.S. Not sure what’s going on here. But interesting. pic.twitter.com/7RPab0IWn1 — Edward Chang (@Edward_Chang_8) August 5, 2021

Here’s an angle that says it all. This is likely Lloyd’s final major competition. She single-handedly won two final matches for USWNT. She goes out, standing tall. pic.twitter.com/5qXWySqv9q — Edward Chang (@Edward_Chang_8) August 5, 2021

The women’s team went on to win the game 4-3 against Australia. Lloyd and teammate Megan Rapinoe split the four goals with two apiece.

As noted by Fox News, Lloyd’s performance was record-setting; with 10 Olympic goals, she’s outpaced a record from former U.S. women’s star Abby Wambach.

Notably, the Tokyo Olympics are expected to be Lloyd’s last.

Thursday’s game was not the first time the U.S. women have protested the nation they are representing, even at times during the playing of the national anthem.

Last November, members of the U.S. women’s team wore Black Lives Matter jerseys and kneeled for the national anthem in the Netherlands in solidarity with the far-left movement, The Daily Wire reported:

“We love our country, and it is a true honor to represent America. It is also our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms that our country was founded on extend to everyone,” read a statement that members of the team posted on social media before the game, which ended in a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands. “Today, we wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency. We protest against racial injustice and police brutality against Black people. We protest against the racist infrastructures that do not provide equal opportunity for Black and brown people to fulfill their dreams, including playing on this team,” the statement continued. “As the United States Women’s National team players, we collectively work toward a society where the American ideals are upheld, and Black lives are no longer systematically targeted.” “Black Lives Matter,” the statement concluded.

All 22 players on Team USA last week took a knee in an “anti-racist” demonstration prior to kickoff against Sweden.

Rapinoe has stood by the protesting at the Olympics, despite the backlash.

“It’s an opportunity for us to continue to use our voices and use our platforms to talk about the things that affect all of us intimately in different ways,” Rapinoe said following the team’s loss to Sweden, according to The Associated Press.

“We have people from Team USA, from all over the country, from all backgrounds, and people literally from all over the world for every other team so I obviously encourage everyone to use that platform to the best of their ability to do the most good that they possibly can in the world, especially as all eyes are on Tokyo these next couple weeks,” she continued.

“We’re on the global stage, with the world’s media, and eyeballs and people’s attention, all drawn to one place with a collection of incredible athletes from all over the world, who care a lot about what they’re doing here in Tokyo in terms of their sport, and who care a lot about a lot of other things.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Team USA performed far below expectations at the Tokyo Olympics. The team was ranked No. 1 in the world and expected to take gold. The team narrowly beat Australia 4-3 to snag a bronze after taking losses to Sweden and Canada.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

