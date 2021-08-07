https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/agony-at-the-end-of-an-experimental-hypodermic-needle/

Hypodermic Needle We are at an apex of emotional agony and social crisis as the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its dominant mutant strain, Delta, is bearing down on the US in a bona fide outbreak curve and to the underestimation of many scientists. Despite being a less virulent form of the COVID-19 infection, Delta is impacting hundreds of thousands of Americans.

As announced by the CDC on Aug 5, 2021, the reason for this is that Delta can be acquired, carried, and spread by a fully vaccinated patient. Phones have been ringing off the hook as patients who are now even more activated on early treatment are pressing doctors and midlevel providers for monoclonal antibodies, HCQ, IVM, antibiotics, steroids, colchicine, and blood thinners.

The message of early treatment has gotten through to Americans. The websites provided by modern-day American hero groups are being heavily utilized, including AAPSonline.org, FLCCC, AFLDS, Frontline MDS, Myfreedoctor, and SpeakWithAnMD. Only with more primary care and medical specialists can this outbreak be crushed as it was done in India.

Meanwhile, the menacing vaccine agenda has been advanced, and a pile-on of employers have mandated the failing vaccines on their workers who have no desire or interest to take a […]