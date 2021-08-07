https://magainstitute.com/ep62-are-our-differences-irreconcilable-maga-institute-examines-the-case-for-secession-6aug21/

In keeping with our belief that reasoned discussion has a salutary effect on our political discourse, Brooke and Timothy welcome to the podcast former Congressional Chief of Staff, think-tank contributor, talk show host, and conservative activist Mark Kreslins, who posits an interesting—albeit controversial—solution to the social, economic, and political problems that have plagued the Republic for decades now: secession.

– Advertisement –

“We’ve got to get away from this notion, contained in the Pledge, that the Union is indivisible…it isn’t!” Kreslins states. Emphatically rejecting the notion of another civil war, he sees it as occurring much the way BREXIT occurred: through peaceful discourse followed by state referenda.

Noting that all the civil tensions and political disagreements basically boil down to regional disputes, Kreslins, “just sees no logic to the argument that we’re better together” and concludes, “I think we’re…far better apart.”

In keeping with his belief that only bold ideas will move us forward to a better future, Mark discusses how cryptocurrency could be the means that make his plan possible. He states that much of what we’ve seen over the past two years, the civil unrest, the stolen election, the plandemic lockdowns, etc. has been driven by globalist central bankers in a panic about the disruptive effect of cryptocurrency to their stranglehold on national economies around the globe.

Mark emphasizes that unlike in 1776, today “most of the tyranny is coming from the Federal government” and that “[t]here is nothing to fear about a discussion about breaking up the Union.” He thinks, “there’s reason to be hopeful, but only if we have a hopeful, big vision” and sees secession and adoption of cryptocurrency as the type of hopeful, big vision that we need.

Furthermore, he believes that it is incumbent on Christians to lead the way forward on this issue, because as followers of Jesus Christ, we can’t advocate a violent solution, but we can make the argument that, “Gee, it sure would be a whole lot better not to have totalitarian sociopaths running my life.”

Listen to our discussion, held earlier this Summer, read his book, and decide for yourselves whether his ideas have merit. We are interested in hearing from you in the comments.

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

