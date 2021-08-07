https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/are-you-going-to-make-it-nbc-news-presidential-historian-has-another-dishonest-trump-triggered-wh-rose-garden-episode/

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss proved to have an obsession over the Trumps and the White House Rose Garden during the previous administration. Beschloss must miss it because he’s back to taking this approach:

Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear: @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/78OqjkoOPt — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 7, 2021

Beschloss certainly managed to reel in a lot of anti-Trump anger with that tweet, which was the obvious intent, but reality tells a different story.

Showing pictures of the Rose garden just as it was freshly planted and pruned during the fall/winter is about as dishonest as it gets. Use a recent photo and then sit down because you’re a liar. — Call me Dave. Stop lying, it’s a bad look. (@JakeDiamondbac1) August 7, 2021

Dishonest, and then some.

JHC. Here we go again. You people are so mother f*cking stupid. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) August 7, 2021

This was how the Rose Garden looked in 1962. pic.twitter.com/fg2i4aR0LO — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) August 7, 2021

Comparing a newly planted garden to a garden in the spring is idiotic. Melania restored the garden, to the Jackie vision. Trees were moved because of drainage, and shading roses. pic.twitter.com/VRDPOXnTOW — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) August 7, 2021

The garden is constantly worked on, and plants moved. The ADA compliant walkway was installed for people with disabilities. How are you people so damn dumb? — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) August 7, 2021

TDS has destroyed SO many…. pic.twitter.com/iVEHn5DPzG — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) August 7, 2021

That claim that Beschloss is trying to reboot was even too much for Snopes last year:

But they have their narrative on the WH garden and aren’t going to let it go because…

🤦‍♀️ Talk about TDS.. — Gen 🇺🇸 (@Gen86222142) August 7, 2021

It’s apparent that many really miss Trump for the opportunity he gave them to flail about ordinary things.

Are you going to make it? https://t.co/6bWndwa9u7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2021

This guy’s obsession with the Rose Garden is one of the weirder fetishes to emerge from the Trump years. https://t.co/58SILOsyTv — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 7, 2021

Oh FFS!!! Get a grip!!! https://t.co/tqJlBNrdMQ — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) August 7, 2021

imagine being this mad about a garden at someone else’s house lmaoooo https://t.co/OyAJaFTgZB — 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚏🐉 (@yeahrightgirlhg) August 7, 2021

Beschloss and every single person responding to this tweet with outrage is in some way mentally ill. https://t.co/W55ktkDNkp — Former High School Rower Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) August 7, 2021

Beschloss’s tweet lamenting “decades of American history made to disappear” earned a lot of applause from some who last year were cheering as monuments were torn down or vandalized.

Wow. This is definitely the first time in the last year and a half that something from American history was made to disappear. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) August 7, 2021

There wasn’t a lot of Dem triggering about the destruction of “American history” last year for some reason.

